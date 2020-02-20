To the editor,
It is time again to “Appeal to Heaven” as we have done for the past three years. God has responded to our prayers, but we cannot now relax. We are still a deeply divided nation and must not forget that our peace comes only from God, who has promised to restore our nation if we humble ourselves, pray and seek His face.
So with this in mind, we have set another specific time for all who would gather as one voice and cry out to God for healing and restoring our beloved America.
Please come Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. to the charter school in Isanti across from John Deere on Highway 65. This will continue on the last Sunday of each month through October.
Bob Lex
for Concerned Citizens
Cambridge
