Column brought back fond memories
To the editor,
Dear Gene, great news column “About the Town” in the Cambridge paper last week. I really identified with you with family traditions. I also married into the Swedish Ostrom (Elwood) clan in 1974 to Linda Jean Ostrom with all the fixings and trimmings of Christmas foods and customs. We did them all and after she passed away in 1988, I still continued them with Elwood, Alan and Sharon and family.
In 1991 I married into the German Rusterholrz clan from Erie, Pa. but she was living here. Her family had a bakery business there for 70+ years and had closed it down in 1972 when all the big grocery chains opened their own bakeries. Her parents also moved here so for 20+ years our three daughters had three sets of grandparents. So now we have German traditions/food and Swedish traditions/food combined!
It has been all fun then and now only Sherri’s Mom at 93 is doing well in her own home in Eden Prairie. We Praise the Lord for his faithfulness and our nine grandkids are all living in Mn and keep us busy. Maybe pass this on to daughter Julie as I have lost track of her recently. Blessings for the New Year,
Dan and Sherri Johnson
Cambridge
