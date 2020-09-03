To the editor,
Nothing’s changed at Isanti County! “Let’s ignore the problem until we just can’t ignore it anymore.” Take Heartland for example:
They could’ve fixed this when it started. They knew for a long time there was a problem (there were enough complaints about it). A grievance was even filed, but the county board chose to believe some people rather than take the word of longtime, trustworthy employees. So they just let things spiral out of control until the only way they could see to resolve the “Problem That’ll Go Away If We Ignore It Long Enough” now was to give MnDOT permission to go out for bids. Seems to me like throwing that particular big whining cry-baby out with the bathwater.
This was being discussed for a couple of months? With whom? Not the public! Heartland drivers themselves knew NOTHING about any “discussion” until they learned about the meeting the day before. The board was voting on their very livelihood, but those folks didn’t deserve any more consideration than that? Wow, does that speak volumes! I wonder if the decision wasn’t made before that meeting even started.
This seems like more business-as-usual at the County, and it has to stop!
I worked for Isanti County for 20+ years and am basing this on my own experience in the department where I worked and from being in the Government Center for a lot of years. Problems aren’t fixed, they’re ignored. In the three years before I left, our department lost MANY great staff because concerns weren’t addressed. I quit because I was being bullied but my bully is still there, even though the County has a “Zero-Tolerance” bullying policy.
FYI - There is a big bullying problem within the county and it needs to be taken seriously!
We have people who are supposed to be looking after the internal health of our county - the commissioners. But they seem more concerned about re-election or maintaining status quo in the good ol’ boy club. If anything needs to be disbanded, it’s that club!
There are two other departments as sick as Heartland and have been that way for a VERY long time - one of them is my old department. I wonder, will they have to implode too or will the commissioners finally do the real work of fixing those problems?
Sadly, I fear it’s the former.
Ruth Beumer
Cambridge
