To the editor,
Rollie, I am sorry your main point was missed by us. Mail in voting would not change the Constitution. We have changed voting methods before from hand written to scanned to computers. The changes about voting in the Constitution are about WHO can vote, not HOW. Mail in ballots have been used by those unable to vote in person, like college kids and our military personal.
Sadly, people are dying; the old, the sick and the young and healthy too. New York has lost the young and old alike, Illinois had a baby die from Covid. Young people are getting blood clots and kidney failure, which doesn’t sound “just fine”
You said we drank the Kool-aid, but it sounds like you also drank the Kool-aid, just the far-right kind.
Emily Raup
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.