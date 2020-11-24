To the editor,
The Cambridge City Council just showed why you can’t trust the government.
They just ignored the families that bought in the Heritage Green area because it was zoned for single family units.
Why did they sign a purchase agreement before having a public hearing on the CUP? Why are they worried about hurting some developers feelings but not the current residents?
How much cash did the city get for the land? How many tax dollars does the TIF require the existing tax payers to make up? For how long?
David Morell
Cambridge
