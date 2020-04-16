To the editor,
We have 5.9 million population in Minnesota! As of today (April 11) the infection rate was 1336. If you do the math the percentage is 0.000226440677966 and deaths of 57. Therefore Comrade Waltz has shut down the state to commercial enterprises and you going to worship! I want to know how many people died from the flu!
This is, in my opinion, turning out to be a questionable actions! Furthermore, let me be clear! I think we need to proceed with caution with this virus! Hand cleaning and the rest! However, I think Patriots it’s time to take America back and get to work!
In addition, our own Senator Amy Klobuchar is advocating mail in voting in the General Election! There are other people and alternatives in play right now! I oppose any legislation or proposed amendment hence forth other than voter ID. Our rights and methods shall not be impaired! As Rahm Emanuel, former aid to Obama and Chicago Mayor said I quote “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
Rollie Lange
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.