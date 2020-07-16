To the editor,
I was greatly disappointed to read your recent editorial “To Mask or not to Mask that is the Question”. You apparently don’t fully appreciate the scope and magnitude of the problem that masking is meant to address.
So far over 130,000 Americans have died from COVID19. Researchers at the University of Washington now predict that U.S. deaths from COVID19 could reach 180,000 by October without widespread mask wearing. In the past two weeks the infection rates in Minnesota and Isanti County have been climbing again at alarming rates mostly due to young people socializing indoors without wearing masks. On the other hand, near universal wearing of face masks would reduce transmission and deaths from COVOD19 by between 50% and 85% according to a recent study at Duke University (reported this week in Time Magazine).
On a personal level, I am 72 years old and I spend three hours a week doing cardiac rehabilitation at the Cambridge clinic. I work out with a dedicated and well informed rehab and nursing staff who know the risks of COVID19 and wear face masks eight hours a day. What troubles me the most in your editorial is your admission that you can’t be bothered to put on a mask for even an hour or so unless you are asked “politely” to do so. Considering that a mask is mainly to protect others, I find that attitude incredibly selfish.
It is possible in the near future that Governor Walz will declare a statewide mask usage mandate. If he does I hope to read in these papers that you are now strongly encouraging people in Isanti County to comply. The evidence is clear; masking is an effective safeguard against transmission of COVID19, and essential for the economy and schools in Cambridge and Isanti to remain open.
RD Schmidt
Isanti
