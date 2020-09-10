To the editor,
Last week’s letter to the editor titled “Council takes issue with column,” was not a bad letter to the editor until the last two sentences.
The letter to the editor from the Isanti City Council was about law enforcement in the Twin Cities and throughout the country up until the last two sentences which changed the topic entirely. “More black babies are aborted than white babies. With the majority of planned Parenthood clinics put in minority neighborhoods, the first Coved 19 order put out by Governor Tim Walzs keeping abortion clinic open was unjust, inhumane and very discriminatory.”
I’m very disappointed that whoever decided to write this for the Isanti City Council brought these two issues together because they are not related. It seems to me this is bringing religion and personal morality into a law enforcement issue.
Robert Nelson
Cambridge
