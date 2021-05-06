To the editor,
Kudos to Mr. Stickels for his April 22 editorial “Equally at Fault.” It was refreshing to read comments that were so clear-headed and articulate without the hyperbole of hysteria and shouting.
His observations concerning the death of Daunte Wright were commonsensically right on. The young man’s death was a tragedy but malignity was not part of the story.
Mr. Stickels seems to have taken a deep breath and gotten in touch with his humanity before putting pen to paper. He sets a good example for all of us.
Jeffrey Burnoski
North Branch
