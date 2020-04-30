To the editor,
If we put wildlife markets and American factory farms side by side, we’d see similarities. In addition to owning a death sentence, all the animals suffer in extreme confinement, in that they are restricted from such basics as turning around or standing up.
But one glaring difference is that people are free to roam in a wildlife market and even take pictures. The American public does not have that right in factory farms. Tours are prohibited, and some states have passed laws criminalizing taking photos in these facilities. The reasoning is unmistakable: the owners don’t want us to see the horrendous cruelty inherent in a system designed to give us cheap meat, milk, and eggs. They figure what we don’t know won’t hurt us, but they’re wrong on that point. What we don’t know will hurt us.
The extraordinary similarity between wildlife markets and factory farms that should get our attention these days is that both are fertile breeding grounds for the infectious diseases that can cause pandemics. By harming animals, we potentially do great harm to ourselves. So why do we continue to tolerate our factory farms? Please consider decreasing or eliminating animal products from your diet and urge your legislators to introduce and support legislation that bans factory farms.
Heather Cronemiller
Isanti
