To the editor,
We the board of Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution want to thank all the volunteers that worked so hard in helping us. Without you we would have had to cancel this distribution. We were able to get volunteers from different workers of the County and organizations due to the fact that most of our normal volunteers are over 60 and were told that they could not volunteer due to pandemic. Also, many thanks go out to the Isanti Lion’s for providing pizza for all the workers. It was appreciated.
For our May distribution, we had lots more food than our April one. In April, 2HH was closed due to moving to a new location. This was something we could not control, we tried to purchase extra food, but were not able to due to our funds. For May we were able to purchase more as we received more donations. Because of this we purchased extra food and also 2HH was back in the running. In fact, we received 25,000 pounds of food. Each family got a lot of food, which we were happy to give to them. Hopefully for June it’ll be the same. Our next distribution will be Tuesday June 16. If anyone needs food your welcome to come. If you don’t live in Isanti County, we suggest you call 612-402-6100 to verify if you qualify. If you have been here this year, you should be okay.
See you in June.
Donna Kidrowski
Board of CSFD
