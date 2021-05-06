To the editor,
Ladies, gentlemen, veterans, and all Christians:
Is America worth saving? The current chaos and cancel culture moving throughout society will destroy what we love and believe in. Is our apathy so great that we will do nothing to stop it? As I see it, we have two choices: guns or prayer. We can fight back like the Civil War in our history over a moral question, or we can gather together and pray and fast and ask God to move on our behalf.
Are we so divided denominationally that we can’t unify under God who we trust? Where are our religious leaders organizing and speaking out? We need unity and community - hang the face masks!
Which brings me back to the original question. Are you worth, your family worth, your friends worth saving America? If we wait until our homes, schools, churches or businesses are burned down or our children are killed or injured, it will be too late. I say don’t wait. What say you?
Roger Newton
North Branch
