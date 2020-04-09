To the editor,
Let’s Go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter provides two-hour pontoon fishing and boating trips to seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities and multi-generational families ie: grandma and grandpa with the grand kids. These trips are no charge on our wheelchair accessible pontoon boats.
Our main fundraiser is our annual Waffle Breakfast and Silent Auction held the first Saturday in May. The generous donation of items for the silent auction from local businesses and sponsorships from others allows us to provide these trips at no cost. Due to the Coronavirus and sheltering at home, we are canceling our Waffle Breakfast and Silent Auction this year.
However, thanks to a generous donation of a brand new child’s ATV four wheeler, we are still holding a raffle with the ATV as first prize and $250.00 cash as second prize and $100.00 cash as third prize. This raffle will be held May 2 at 10:30 a.m. with a quorum of the Board of Directors of Let’s Go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter present to do the drawing.
If you’re interested in purchasing one of the 500 tickets at $10.00 each please call our phone number at 651-402-5960 and leave a message, someone will get in touch with you to get you a raffle ticket or as many as you want.
Our guests are generally elderly and many have medical conditions, their safety is our main concern, we’ll make a decision later this year if we are going to cancel this year’s trips or start later in the summer. We will do a press release if we are canceling or shortening our season which normally runs from June through early September.
Rick Olseen
Let’s go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.