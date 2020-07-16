To the editor,
Last Friday the 10th, I was standing at the Main Street - Highway 95 intersection waiting for the light to change - it was green for Highway 95. I had pushed the button for the walk signal, when the light changed and the walk signal came on, I took one step off the curb when a newer black minivan came through the intersection and if I had taken another step or two, it would have hit me. It didn’t stop, but kept going.
It was broad daylight, about 4:45 in the afternoon, no clouds overhead and I was wearing a fluorescent green t-shirt.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.