To the editor,
As of today, April 18, we have had 2,071 CONFIRMED cases. That is the important part that was missing from Rollie Lange’s letter. Many more people are suspected of having covid-19 and haven’t been tested. If we all start going about without social distancing that number goes way up and quick. It has been seen other places that aren’t taking this seriously.
The state is doing the best they can to get financial assistance out to people, figuring out ways to open up businesses and keep people safe. It won’t matter if we all go back to work until we can do so without people getting sick. Because people who are sick and dead can’t work anyway.
Emily Raup
Cambridge
