To the editor,
It is May 1 as I write this after having just read the letter from Rollie Lange in the April 30 issue of the County Star. Mr. Lange, you state that your previous letter was about Senator Klobuchar’s attempt to “change our voting methods,” something you claim would represent a changing of the Constitution. Yet, your letter is mostly about the COVID-19 virus. First of all, with all due respect, I don’t believe the Constitution specifies a voting method that must be used during elections, and secondly, your interpretation of the COVID-19 testing results is completely incorrect.
You state that, based on current statistics, only one out of a 100,000 non-nursing home, all-age population would have died of COVID-19 and that one victim would have had pre-existing conditions. You say “That is like filling the Vikings stadium, infecting everyone, and no one died.” As of 4:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020, Minnesota Department of Health figures showed that 74,839 complete tests had been run with 5,730 positive results and 371 deaths. In other words, of those with the disease, the death rate is 6.47%, not .001% as you claim. 6.47% means that about one in 16 who has tested positive has died.
Now, there were 5.64 million people in Minnesota in 2019. All ages considered, if every one of them could be tested with the same statistical results, that would mean that 431,823 people would test positive and, at a 6.47% death rate, 27,939 people would die. This is in Minnesota only.
It is just fine to “protect the vulnerable” as Mr. Lange suggests. It is not fine, nor is it right, to think that, in a stadium full of people, not one would be a victim of this disease.
Loren Brabec
Braham
