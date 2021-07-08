To the editor,
I love libraries. Our new one looks wonderful. I’d love to see the inside. Unfortunately because I have some troubles walking I’ll probably never get to.
Whoever was responsible for the landscaping and parking design was not very considerate of our older and handicapped residents in the area. The lawn is attractive, but handicap parking spaces closer to the entrance seems to me, and a lot of folks I’ve talked to, would have been a no-brainer. Even for those who have good mobility it’s a long sidewalk especially in our slippery, snowy winters.
Could someone please explain the reason for this design plan to me and others who have similar problems and questions?
I was in favor of the extra taxes to help pay for this library. Cambridge ECRL needed the space. It seems it could have been better designed to usable to all.
I now drive regularly to the Princeton library (parking right by the door). Now with the 95 road construction even that library will be a bit inaccessible.
I’m still glad Cambridge finally has a great library - I just had to vent!
Chris Hanson
Cambridge
