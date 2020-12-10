To the editor,
The North Branch Lions have finished up a busy couple weeks since Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving we delivered 200 turkey dinners complete with all of the trimmings to those who might not had a meal otherwise. We could not have done this without the help of a lot of gracious donors and numerous volunteers who showed up to help to prepare and deliver the meals.
The day after Thanksgiving we opened our annual Christmas Tree Stand at Members Cooperative Credit Union parking Lot. Due to Covid-19 this was our first and only fundraiser of 2020. We sold 185 trees in two weekends.
We are overwhelmed and thankful for the community support that we have received and look forward to further serving our community in 2021.
John Dolin
North Branch Lions Secretary Lion
