To the editor,
To think racial discrimination occurs only in big cities is being unrealistic.
The Isanti County area needs to look at its policies and procedures and address any inequities as well as implement policies that address racial discrimination. All public funded institutions should be included - schools, county and city governments, police, fire and sheriff departments. Each should publicly relay its results in the newspaper so all will have a chance to know that these institutions care enough to review and change if necessary.
A review of public policy is a matter of good governance and service to the people.
Afraid of doing something wrong? Doing nothing is wrong!
Pat Sundberg
Isanti
