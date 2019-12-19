To the editor,
I have been living in the city of Cambridge, Minnesota, for 20+ years, and we would like to find a needy family or a place that we could help serve dinner, but none to be had here in this city. You would have to drive to the Cities to be able to do this.
I tried my church for a needy family and found no answers, and I called the newspaper and they couldn’t find a place around here either, but yet in Rush City she found a church that is serving a dinner at 6 p.m. for Christmas. Why does not Cambridge do this?
We brought our children up to give up a couple of gifts each year, and we would adopt a family and bring them the whole meal plus gifts, and this gave us all a feeling of the true meaning of Christmas.
This year we asked a couple of our grandchildren if they would like to do this and they said “yes.” But the problem is that we cannot find a family or a place in the city of Cambridge that does this!
Maybe at one of the great council meetings this could be brought up and something be done for the more needy in this community and offer others to volunteer their time and get back into the Spirit of Christmas and not all about money and how many gifts the kids are going to get.
Jesus is the reason for the season, but I feel so many in our community have forgotten this. Merry Christmas!
James and Bonnie Burdine
Cambridge
