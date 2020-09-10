To the editor,
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution (CSFD) will distribute food at the Isanti County Fair Grounds on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. (or until food runs out). Please do NOT enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1:00 p.m. and do NOT park on Hwy 95 (or any other place close by) and wait. We will register you while you are in your car and distribute the groceries into your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. If you live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last 3 months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food from CSFD. Please have no more than two families or individuals per car (only 2 distributions per car). If you have not registered in the last three months, please be prepared to show your picture ID and one current utility bill in your name with your current address.
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.