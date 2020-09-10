To the editor,
North Branch Boy Scout Troop 141 was sponsored by The North Branch American Legion Post 85 or North Branch and was chartered in 1928. It is one of the oldest troops in Minnesota and has great history. It has had many Eagle Scouts, two of whom were named Eagle Scout of the Year by the State American Legion. The troop enjoyed several years of participating in a Boy Scout Drum and Bugle Corps. This troop has the largest number of Pro Deo Awards in the Lutheran churches of Minnesota.
Now it is in danger of disappearing due to low numbers involved in the troop. The Boy Scouts are involved in serving the community, in enjoying the out-of-doors and in earning badges and awards as they educate themselves in various programs. There are Boy Scout camping experiences for the boys to enjoy. The NB Legion Post would like to continue sponsoring this troop. The Scout Master, Scott Larson, would like to keep the troop active and challenging for these young men. Call Scott at 612-328-5796 or The American Legion in North Branch at 651-674-4810 to enroll your boys in Scouts or for more information on the program
Orville Otterness
North Branch American Legion Post 85
