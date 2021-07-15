To the editor,
In the July 1 letters to the editor, Mrs. Johnson attempted to approach American history and the current topic, “racism,” rationally. She suggested five books to read because in our “white, Midwestern community” we all need to understand “racism” and “Whiteness” more deeply and thoroughly.
These books do offer insight into “racism,” but they alone will simply continue dividing our country between the “oppressed” and “oppressors.” America’s future as a free country demands we seek truth, not simply propaganda.
Not counting the Bible, my first read every day that is my roadmap for life. Here are my five books that will give us information balance and help us love our country, value our freedom, and live out our faith courageously.
• “The Greatest Generation” by Tom Brokaw - brings to life stories of a generation that gave new meaning to courage, sacrifice, and honor. Read how Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii showed extraordinary courage in the midst of enemy fire only to find prejudice when he returned home. Read the story of Martha Settle Putney, one of the first black women to serve in the newly-formed WACs. These are American heroes.
• “Thriving in Babylon” by Larry Osborn - Osborn compares living in today’s fast-changing and godless society to living in the ancient world’s most godless society. Daniel, a Jewish captive, not only survived but thrived, and this book shows us how.
• “The Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark Levin - shows how those entrusted with news reporting today are destroying freedom of the press through self-censorship, group-think, bias by omission, propaganda, and outright lies as news.
• “Living with Confidence in a Chaotic World” by Dr. David Jeremiah.
• “We Will Not Be Silenced” by Erwin Lutzer - current culture considers Biblical faith an expression of bigotry and hatred yet resorts to pressure and shaming tactics to enforce other views. Lutzer offers ways to respond with truth, gentleness, and Christlike love showing compassion and not compliance or conformity.
(One more) Any books by author David Barton.
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.