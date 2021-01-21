To the editor,
My wife died from the effects of smoking. She was my best friend, and I miss her. I also have many other friends who have died from the effects of smoking, and I miss them all.
Have you ever thought you would like to quit smoking? If you can’t quit for yourself, quit for the people who love you – your parents, your siblings, your children, your grandchildren, your aunts and uncles, your friends – all the people who love you and would like to see you live a little longer.
Please think about it, and make the decision today to save some years on your life. Live a little longer for the people who love you.
Richard Baxter - 92 years old
Cambridge
