To the editor,
It’s a simple, responsible thing to do. When combined with keeping some distance from others in public spaces, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands, it effectively slows transmission of the Covid-19 virus.
The rural-ness of our county will not protect us indefinitely. The case count in Isanti County is on the rise, and will rise even more quickly if we do not take these small, reasonable steps to slow it down. As the pool of infected individuals continues to increase the virus will inevitably reach into more vulnerable areas of our community, including (but not limited to) retirement homes and other congregate living settings.
Slowing down the spread is important to moderate the burden on our healthcare system, making sure we can treat virus-infected patients, as well as people with other health conditions, safely and effectively. An overwhelmed system costs lives. In states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas, which are seeing record case numbers, hospitals are nearing or have reached capacity, including additional surge-capacity. Case numbers in those states and the majority of states in our country are still rising.
Containing the virus allows us to have confidence we can venture out to local businesses without undue risk to our health or the health of others. By showing a measure of responsibility and following simple safety precautions, we can keep our local businesses afloat, our neighbors employed.
Finally, working together makes it more likely those in our community who are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 infections may be protected. Instead of demanding they choose between risking their lives or be isolated like pariahs, we can help by reducing their risk with just a little effort and compassion. By caring for each other we can limit the isolation we all have to deal with and continue to find ways to stay connected and engaged.
The only realistic solution to this pandemic is an effective vaccine and/or herd immunity. Both, if achievable, are many months away. Simply cutting loose and ignoring the advice of the medical community’s best experts will bring a savage toll in lives lost and economic damage. Though some might do so in the name of ‘individual freedom’, in truth they are only acting with petty selfishness that diminishes us as a community and a country.
Please wear a mask. Wash your hands, keep some distance from others in public. It’s about working together, being selfless, caring for others and ultimately saving lives. It is, or should be, what Americans do best.
Ken Vaselaar
Isanti
