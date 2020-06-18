To the editor,
I do not intend to “politicize” the coronavirus. However, one cannot deny that the pandemic will and must play a role in the political events of this election year. President Trump has scheduled his first rally in months for June 20, and attendees must sign a waiver, absolving the campaign from any responsibility should they get sick. That is a signal that the President recognizes the risk that the gathering includes. Soon, the two major parties’ national conventions will be held, and, again, the potential spread of the coronavirus will be a very real threat to the health of all in attendance and all with whom the attendees later contact. In this election year, where it is nearly certain that President Trump and Joe Biden will be the nominees, perhaps there is another way to secure those nominations without having the conventions.
Regardless of the actions we have taken in this country to thwart the spread of the virus, the numbers indicate that we’re not finished with the fight. As of Sunday, June 14, there have been 2,059,588 positive cases and 114,752 death in the United States. That is a death rate of 5.6%. In Minnesota, 30,172 positive cases have been detected and 1,283 people in Minnesota have died. That is a 4.2% death rate, and a number of deaths equal to about three years of traffic fatalities. In the past week, several areas of the country have experienced large increases in positive cases, after restrictions have been eased.
I am not advocating a return to the strict stay-at-home regulations. I am, instead, hoping that all will live their lives and conduct their business in smart ways and with consideration toward others.
Loren W. Brabec
Braham
