Relay for Life successful
To the editor,
It was an amazing year for the Chisago County Relay for Life. Covid 19 brought many changes for the Relay for Life activities. Even with a limited number of teams, the Relay brought in $17,311.00, which is amazing!
A big thank you to all the participants, donors, businesses and the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City for allowing us to use their beautiful grounds to host a successful and very meaningful luminary night in August to honor survivors, caregivers and all who we have lost.
We plan on conducting the same fundraising activities next year, with selling Heggies pizzas, hosting a pancake breakfast, conducting a paper shredding event/ShredRight4Good in April (for all your old tax papers), a virtual Silent Auction, our usual sale of luminary bags throughout the year and again hosting the church luminary night in Center City next summer.
If someone in your family or one of your friends is challenged by cancer in the next year, please consider joining us in 2021. Contact Jill Behnke, Chairperson for 2021 at jillmbehnke@gmail.com or 651-329-3105 for more information. We will also have information on our website starting in Jan. 2021. www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
Martha Arnold
Chisago County Relay for Life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.