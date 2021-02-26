To the editor,
The Lincoln Project, an American political action committee created by a group of nationally recognized Republicans, produced numerous ads that worked to defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In one of their recent ads, “The Trump Administration by the Numbers,” these were some of the numbers: “three million jobs lost, 400,000 dead of COVID-19, more than 30,500 lies told, 550 children who may never see their parents again, 315 days golfing, 91% turnover of senior advisors, 26 women who accuse sexual misconduct, nine federal judge appointees deemed unqualified by the ABA, five new miles of border wall, five dead in Capitol riot he allegedly incited, two-times popular vote loser, and two impeachments.”
His legacy, a terrible one, isn’t made better by the damage he did to the nation’s health care and the $2 trillion tax reform law that gave 80% of the benefit to the wealthiest American businesses and individuals.
Still, many in GOP leadership believe Trump is the party’s future. That being true, the 2022 mid-term election could well mark the party’s Waterloo should Trump continue as the party figurehead. Just as American soldiers repeated the battle cry, “Remember the Alamo” in the Mexican-American War,” Democrats will often and loudly be reminding the American electorate to “Remember the Capitol!” come the 2022 election.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.