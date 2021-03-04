To the editor,
To All Snowmobilers, all property on the south side of 16th Ave SE in Cambridge is private property all the way down to the curb. There is no longer an easement nor is there a designated snowmobile trail. Any time you decide to run your machine up off the street onto any property you are trespassing and can legally be prosecuted.
Thank you.
Cathy Bjornoos
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.