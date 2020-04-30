To the editor,
To Cathy, Jeff, Emily. Thanks for your response to my opinion. However, you all three are missing my volley shot by a wide margin of what my article was really about! It was about Klobuchar efforts to change our voting method! The Kavanaugh interviewing Senator sparing no time to keeping her name relevant! Now at this time she wants to take advantage of an unusual circumstances to change the constitution? None of you addressed that issue but drank the Kool Aid of Walz and one of you chose to name calling of the far side Bernie socialism democratic progressive left! His words not mine!
Furthermore, now an update on the numbers!
If there were 100,000 people from the general, non-nursing home population in a room, of all ages, one will have died of coronavirus disease, and that one would inevitably have had serious pre-existing conditions. That is like filling the Vikings stadium, infecting everyone, and no one died. If you are healthy and under the age of 60 in Minnesota your risk of death is currently zero. That is .001%. Protect the vulnerable! Let the rest go back to living! Finally! President Washington said I quote “Americans would rather die standing than living kneeling.”
Rollie Lange
Cambridge
