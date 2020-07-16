To the editor,
To Jim and Carol Jaques,
Sorry to hear that your Anti-Trump sign has disappeared. I am having the same problem with my Anti-Biden signs. I’m not so sure that I believe it was cowards or bullies as you suggest. I would like to believe it was some of my fellow President Trump supporters that just needed the signs for their place. OK with me. You should have more faith in your fellow man.
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
