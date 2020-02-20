To the editor,
How do scouts earn merit badges? One would think helping neighbors clean off their sidewalks would count. The city could use them, too, to get the bases of the signal poles bare, because some of them could be cleaner. Or are the businesses they are by have to clean them? Some hydrants could be cleaned off too.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.