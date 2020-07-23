To the editor,
The Chisago County Board on Aging held a special meeting on July 16th to discuss the re-opening of the Chisago County Senior Center which has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The Senior Center will remain closed until further notice. Our structured process for re-opening the center considers the health of every senior, volunteers, the community, state and local regulations. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we take a measured and safe approach to re-opening the senior center. We will open as soon as possible..
Teresa Newton
Chisago County Senior Center
