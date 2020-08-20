To the editor,
Dear Chisago County Businesses,
The County Board has determined it would use a portion of the CARES Act funding towards small businesses relief grants.
Applications open on Monday, August 10, 2020. Visit our website, www.chisagocounty.org, and take the Eligibility Quiz to see if your business is eligible for the Small Business Relief Grant.
If you are eligible, you will be given the link to the official application. Please note, you will be asked to submit documentation to verify information on the application. Applications without verifying documents will not be processed.
If you have questions or are unable to access the quiz and application, please contact the Chisago County HRA-EDA at: 651.674.5664 or info@chisagocounty.org
Thank you for your cooperation and patience while we process the submitted applications.
Chisago County Board of Commissioners
