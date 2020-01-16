To the editor,
I wish to respond to the writer who has chosen to disagree with me by his Jan. 2 submission, “Here is truth about the Trump investigations and impeachment.”
I made a case justifying the impeachment of Trump and why our congressman should break from his support of the president. I made my case and stand by it. We have to accept truth where it appears and use our noggins to sort out fact from fiction. Having read much of the Inspector General Horowitz’ report and from the text of that report is this, “We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to seek FISA authority...”
Let’s be clear, my critic spews some conspiracy craziness if he believes the FBI and CIA investigation into Russian involvement in our 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign was a Democrat plot. Good grief.
Truth can be elusive, but fact checkers do give us some clarity. The writer cites Fact Checker at the Washington Post, which awarded Adam Schiff four Pinocchios for his statement denying his Intelligence Committee had contact with the whistle blower.
It has been widely reported by the same paper the president has told lies or misrepresented the truth 15,000 times since taking office. Further, the Washington Post had to create a new category of lie for the president called the “Bottomless Pinocchio” to signify a lie told so repeatedly as to equate to a disinformation campaign.
Again, the same Washington Post, Jan. 7, 2020, reported a piece entitled “Anatomy of a Trump rally: 67% of claims are false or lacking evidence.” When it comes to lies and lying, Trump owns the game.
Finally, I attempted in my initial letter to give Rep. Stauber due credit for his law enforcement service and judgment in hope he could see he is riding the coattails of the president, a master of deceit and worse, who is not worthy of his support.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
