To the editor,
Someone stole a political campaign sign from my yard last week. That act tells me a lot about the thief. It must be hard for that person to have so little faith in their candidate that they needed to suppress my first amendment rights to have the sign in my yard. They must have felt that their candidate’s views and policies would not win in the “court of public opinion”. They felt so threatened by my little sign that they needed to steal it. If my little sign on a rural road near Cambridge, Minnesota so threatened a national political campaign then that campaign is a house of cards ready to tumble. I’ll replace the sign soon and the thief will probably steal it again, thereby reinforcing the views I stated above.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
(1) comment
I agree. I put my signs half way up a fairly long driveway yet still in plain view. I was hoping the distance from the road might help deter the
