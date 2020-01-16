To the editor,
The CUP (conditional use permit) for Terry’s Disposal is up for renewal. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in North Branch City Hall.
Be there and give Terry support, but before you go, call the city hall and make sure they haven’t canceled it again. You’ll need to check to see that it’s still on schedule.
Terry deserves as much support as he can get.
Barb Burrington
North Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.