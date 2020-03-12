To the editor,
With the closing of the Warroad Pioneer newspaper within the past year, I thought it would be a good opportunity to speak to the issue of our local hometown newspapers experiencing financial duress and survival. The staff of this paper are doing a commendable job week in and week out. Many people like myself place a high value on a printed version of the weekly news. I urge my fellow readers to make a semi-annual or annual donation in the envelope that comes attached to the newspaper or compose your own envelope and send a check. If we all do our part, we can ensure the lasting legacy of the valued hometown paper.
Al Budde
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.