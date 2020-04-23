To the editor,
In response to Rollie Lange’s letter to the editor – why do you think Minnesota has a lower number of cases/deaths at this time from the COVID-19? Because our Governor, Tim Walz, did what needed to be done to help protect the people of Minnesota. Look at New York – do we want to be another New York? Look at our neighboring state of Wisconsin with twice as many people infected and dying as the state of Minnesota.
The count does continue to rise in Minnesota and our peak time has not come yet with this virus and we want to keep the rate of contracting the virus and dying from it as low as possible. We all would like to have more freedom to go and do what we want, we all have had plans canceled, but now is the time to stay at home and keep others and ourselves as safe as possible.
Isn’t Wal-Mart, Target, Cub Foods, Menards, Fleet Farm and all the gas/convenience stores that are open, enough for you to shop? Most restaurants do takeout orders or have drive thru pickup. Most everything you still need is available for you. We are just doing things differently for now.
Another few weeks of this stay at home is not the worst it could be. We need to all work together to keep each other healthy and safe, and to me, if it means a few more weeks at home, so be it! If you aren’t able to work because of this virus, unemployment seems to be there for you. Patriots? What does patriotism have to do with this virus? As of now 757,000 cases in the United States and over 41,000 deaths – this is America right now! Taking back America is about keeping us safe and healthy, and at this time, staying at home seems to be working!
I say taking it one step at a time will be well worth it!
Cathy Nelson
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.