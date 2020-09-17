To the editor,
County High School hockey teams - Thank you for coming together for a cause!
North Branch Vikings vs. Chisago Lakes Wildcats Hockey families came together on Feb 4, 2020, to enjoy a fun night of hockey as North Branch Vikings took on Chisago Lakes Wildcats. Chisago County Relay for Life would like to thank both teams for raising $1,345.00 to support the American Cancer Society. The families and local businesses from North Branch helped make this evening possible, and this year they also had support from the Chisago’s Goal Crease Club. Thanks to their help, the Vikings Blue Line Club was able to raise these funds with basket raffles, 50/50 cash raffle and a silent auction for a pack of four MN Wild tickets. A Chisago family also donated a signed Wild jersey. This event has always been very close to their heart as they have several hockey families that have been impacted in some way by cancer. Their slogan is perfect STICK IT TO CANCER - IT’S OUR GOAL.
Thank You, North Branch Vikings Hockey and Chisago Lakes WIldcats.
Jill Behnke
Chairperson, Chisago County Relay for Life
