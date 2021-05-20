To the editor,
On Wednesday, May 12, the North Branch Area Community gave $143,000 to students that are planning to attend post-secondary schools. Area businesses have generously continued to support these students given the adverse climate in fundraising opportunities. I want to thank you on the students’ behalf for this generosity and the continuing support of our students and their future endeavors. I encourage you to shop locally, and attend the fundraisers that support their efforts.
Bonnie Huberty
NBAHS Career Center Clerk
