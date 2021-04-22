To the editor,
Volunteering has looked very different for many people in the past year with Covid19 restrictions and that includes the Catholic Charities Central MN Foster Grandparent Program. The Foster Grandparents would normally be in the classroom tutoring and mentoring students, now they are looking at creative ways that they can still serve youth without being at the sites or schools that they serve at. They are concerned about the students and staff at their site, but at the same time wondering “how can I help”.
Some Foster Grandparents have been pen-pals to students, some have been doing non-contact prep work, some have been volunteering virtually via computer with students, some have video-taped stories that can be played for students, some have made phone calls to students, some are in the classroom and some are on hiatus ready to go back when allowed. Foster Grandparents are always eager to help “their kids” and miss being with them.
Thank you to the Foster Grandmas and Grandpas and to all volunteers who have had a different roll during Covid19 and have continued to help others. National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, is an opportunity to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent and support to causes they care about in our community. Thank you for making our communities outstanding.
Pat Braun
Area Supervisor
Catholic Charities Central MN Foster Grandparent Program
