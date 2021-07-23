To the editor,
Our Cambridge police and Isanti County Department of transportation workers are the best.
My husband was transporting a mattress and box spring to our new residence last week. They were tied securely but each was in a bag that was open to the wind. I was following in our car when a gust of wind blew them off our truck. They flew onto South Main Street. Before we could get out of our car and truck, a police car drove up and stopped traffic. Two city department trucks also stopped to help get both mattresses off the road.
No injuries! No accidents! The Isanti city men brought our two mattresses to our new home. God blessed us and we felt He provided “Service Angels” to help us. Thank you so much, men.
Kathy Johnson
Cambridge
