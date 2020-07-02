To the editor,
This summer the City of Cambridge will construct four pickleball courts and a basketball court at Central Green Park. Citizens young and old will benefit from new opportunities to engage in healthy activities. This work would not be possible without a strong partnership between the city and the local community. On behalf of the Cambridge Area Pickleball Association (CAPA), we say THANK YOU to the players, family and friends who donated their time and money to this effort.
The overall goal of the association is to promote physical/social wellness in people of all ages by encouraging and teaching pickleball. It has been said, “we do not stop exercising because we grow old. We grow old because we stop exercising” This health and wellness partnership was further supported with donations from the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation for the new courts and to acquire safety screens and benches.
The neighboring Townships of Cambridge, Isanti, Springvale and the Cambridge Lions Club also contributed to the fundraising goal, along with various local businesses. This new health partnership will yield health benefits for people in the Cambridge area for years to come and we are very grateful for this support.
Mike Mueller
President, CAPA
