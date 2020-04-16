To the editor,
The members of the Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti say “thank you!” to our generous supporters of The Taste. We want to recognize this year’s sponsors and express our gratitude to businesses and individuals that voluntarily continued their sponsorship donation. We hope to reschedule The Taste event to a later date when gatherings are again permitted.
The Taste sponsorships help Rotary address multiple needs including area food shelves, children’s safety, youth literacy programs, dictionaries for third-graders, educational scholarships, international youth exchange programs, the Refuge Network, local park and recreation improvements, Li’l Children’s Farm, New Pathways, the Community Wide Read program, Isanti County cancer survivor programs, new teacher luncheon, school bus driver appreciation, Kids Against Hunger, District 911 food backpack project, Feed My Starving Children, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, Christmas Caroling at Care Centers, and our international focus on polio eradication.
The current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges for many. We ask you to stay mindful that the work of the Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti is to benefit our community and globally through Rotary International. These efforts will continue due to our sponsors commitment and generosity. Thank you, stay well and stay connected.
Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti
