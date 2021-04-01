To the editor,
The Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics team just completed a fun season in which they earned the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship, Mississippi 8 Conference Academic Championship, and sent three individuals to the State Gymnastics Tournament. Their accomplishments would not have been possible without the help and support of a lot of people. On behalf of the gymnasts and coaching staff I would like to extend our sincerest thank you to those who helped in our journey.
Thank you to Mark Solberg and Robin Schultz for all of their work arranging schedules, officials, programs, and overall encouragement. A very special thanks to the custodial staff and to all of the bus drivers who delivered us safely to and from all of our meets.
Thank you to the doctors for keeping our girls as healthy as possible and providing the very best in care.
Thank you to our local papers for such wonderful coverage and photos.
Last, but definitely not least, thank you to all of the parents and our spouses. It was a tough season with many restrictions and the parents never complained about any of them, even though they were only allowed to watch their daughters compete in person twice all season. A special thanks to Krissy Barber, Jodi Donnay, and LaRae Klocksien for organizing our cheese and apparel fundraisers.
Thank you to everyone watched any of our meets via livestream and supported these hard-working athletes. We hope to see you all in person next season.
Wendy Rooney
Head coach, C-I Bluejacket gymnastics
