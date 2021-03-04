To the editor,
We want to thank the Isanti County Public Health office for their efficient, well-coordinated COVID-19 vaccination clinic for senior citizens of Isanti County.
This past Friday, Feb. 26, my wife and I were able to get our first COVID-19 vaccination at the Cambridge Middle School. There were volunteers from the Isanti County Safety & Rescue, Dalbo Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department, and Cambridge Police, directing traffic flow and parking for the motorists. Pedestrian traffic into the school building and to the clinic area was clearly marked. Checking in for our appointments was quick and easy.
There were ten private injection stations with nurses from ICPH, C-I School District 911 and nursing students from Anoka-Ramsey Community College providing the vaccination. Stations were set up for residents, who did not register on-line, to register for their second vaccination appointment.
Clearly much thought and preparation went into providing this clinic for senior citizens of Isanti County. Thank you to all for all your hard work, it is greatly appreciated.
Bruce Mickelson
Cambridge
