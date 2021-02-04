To the editor,
I want to thank the ICPH nurses and staff for their efficient and well orchestrated drive thru vaccine clinic for healthcare workers of our community. Clearly significant planning and training went into this effort and it was executed with great precision.
Thanks for your efforts to protect our county!
Dr. Chad Christenson
Cambridge
