To the editor,
I would like to express my appreciation to County Commissioner Mike Warring for standing up for our right to vote for the County Auditor position. The other four of our elected County Commissioners voted to end that right, making the County Auditor a position now hired by the Commissioners and no longer accountable to the voters. Thank you Commissioner Warring for having faith in the voters of Isanti County to choose a qualified candidate and hold them accountable through their vote!
DeEtta Moos
Springvale Township
