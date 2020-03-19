To the editor,
I agree with Mr. Stickels, there’s got to be a middle ground and not get overly uptight. If you were in the stores over this past weekend, you would have seen that “March Madness” was in full swing.
The main trouble nowadays as compared to back when we (baby boomers) were younger is that there is at least half as many people living in the world back then.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
